Evangelist talks encounters with Rev. Billy Graham, Graham Organization

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Rev. Billy Graham’s body will leave the U.S. Capitol Rotunda today where it has been lying in honor.

He will then be taken to his home state of North Carolina where he will be put to rest tomorrow.

Mark Slaughter, an evangelist in Noblesville who had many close encounters with Rev. Graham and experiences with the Graham Organization, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

In addition to discussing his encounters with the legendary pastor, Slaughter also talks about the ways in which he’s tried to incorporate Graham’s teaching into his own message.

To hear more from this segment, click on the video.