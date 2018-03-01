Expect Trump tariffs on imported steel, aluminum

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has told steel and aluminum executives that he’ll impose import tariffs ‘next week’ in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturers.

His words to the executives: “You will have protection for the first time in a long while.”

The president spoke at a hastily called meeting White House after hours of confusion over what — if anything — he was going to announce.

Trump tells reporters the import tariffs will be 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Trump ordered a Commerce Department review of imports of both metals last year. He has until April to formally decide whether to support the department’s recommendation to impose tariffs.

The move has raised concerns that it could launch a trade war with China.