INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Facebook is doubling down on its efforts to take on LinkedIn.

It’s expanding the ability to apply for local jobs directly on Facebook to more than 40 counties including the U.K., Spain and Brazil.

One in four people in the United States said they’ve looked for or found a job via Facebook, according to a recent Morning Consult Survey.

