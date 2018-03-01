Fans participate in free festivities as part of NFL Combine Experience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NFL coaches, executives and future stars are descending on Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, and organizers are inviting fans to join in the festivities too.

The NFL Combine Experience is a free fan fest open to the public Thursday through Sunday.

Fans can get players’ autographs, see the NFL Network’s coverage in person, watch college stars compete for best bench press and more.

VisitIndy expects the event to generate about $10 million for the local economy. The combine is booked in Indy through 2020.

See more of the events and festivities that are part of the NFL Combine Experience by watching the video in this story.