Late last year, we brought you the rescue case of a dog found  living in deplorable conditions.

The group “Waldo’s Muttlely Crew” says the rescuers took her from a drug house.

At the time, the dog was in withdrawal from meth. She had been confined to a small aquarium and her hair was blue.

On Midday Thursday, the dog was back and the update on her condition was great.

