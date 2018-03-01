Greenwood police officer struck by vehicle

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenwood police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the officer was directing traffic outside Center Grove High School when he was hit.

Center Grove High Schools says the Officer Cottongim was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Stones crossing Road from behind. The officer was thrown into a vehicle that was attempting to turn.

Thank you for all the well wishes! One of our officers was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Please remember to be aware of your surroundings and drive carefully. Try to enjoy this gloomy rainy day. 🙂 — Greenwood Police (@gpd_police) March 1, 2018

The officer was wearing a traffic vest, was using a flashlight and had his lights atop his police car on as well, the school says.

The officers was taken to IU Methodist Health Hospital.

GPD says the officer is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.