IMPD seeking man wanted for robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, On Feb. 24, just before 10 p.m., a man entered the Target store located in the 4800 block of East Southport Road. He then proceeded to walk past all points of payment. When the suspect was confronted by an employee, he pulled out a knife, which allowed him to exit the building as he stole several items in the process.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 20s with dark hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black Puma hoodie.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.