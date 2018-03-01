INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL Scouting Combine Experience starts Thursday.

It is being held at the Indiana Convention Center. It is free, as long as you register for it.

Attendees can watch NFL prospects bench press live, watch press conferences and interviews, hear panel discussions featuring special guests, get photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Super Bowl rings and get some autographs from NFL legends.

Those wanting a chance to watch NFL prospects compete live from inside Lucas Oil Stadium can request free tickets from the mobile fan pass.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. March 1, 2, and 3 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4.