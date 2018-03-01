Shelby Co. crash leads to discovery, capture of escaped inmate

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A crash in Shelby County Tuesday evening led to the discovery and arrest of an inmate who escaped in the 1980s.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a crash with injury at approximately 11:45 p.m. at State Road 252 and County Road 600 West.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the man was already out of the vehicle receiving treatment for his injuries. The driver initially told deputies his name was Terry Burton. However, after being transported to the hospital for further treatment, deputies discovered Terry Burton had been dead for about a month.

The driver then told deputies his actual name was Gary Lee Burton, that he’d walked away from the Henryville Correctional Facility in the early 80’s and that he did not want to lie anymore.

Deputies soon discovered that Gary Lee Burton was in fact a wanted fugitive.

He faces preliminary charges for operating while intoxicated, false informing, warrants from another county and escape.

Burton was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail.