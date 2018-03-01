Skies clear out for the weekend but rain and a wintry mix return next week

After a soggy start to our Thursday, a passing cold front has pushed most of the wet weather off to our east. We’re left with gusty winds and dropping temperatures for the rest of the evening.

By daybreak Friday, you’ll need the winter coat once again with clear skies, cold temps and wind chill values in the low to mid 20s.

After the cold start, temperatures will slowly rebound into the mid 40s under sunny skies, average for this time of year.

Make some outdoor plans if you haven’t already for this weekend as the sunny streak carries over through Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. While it won’t be as warm as the sunny streak earlier in the week, the timing is better for most.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend because more rain looks to slide our direction by early next week, arriving during the late afternoon and evening hours Monday. Off-and-on rain showers will continue and become more widespread Tuesday.

Temperatures will briefly climb into the upper 50s Tuesday before another cold front crashes in. That will change the scattered rain showers into a wintry mix of rain and snow by mid-week next week. Light accumulation is possible, though not likely Wednesday and early Thursday before we dry out towards the tail end of next work week.