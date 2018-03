INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A SWAT team has been called out to a residence on the city’s near northeast side, according to IMPD police dispatch.

The incident is currently underway at a house in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue.

The events surrounding and leading up to the situation are unclear at this time.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.