What’s on Indy stages this weekend

He keeps us “in the know” with all things performance-wise in Indy! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares “what’s happening!”
“The Bridges of Madison County”
Footlite Musicals
March 2 – 18
“Appoggiatura”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
March 7 – March 31
“Fairfield”
Phoenix Theatre
March 9 – April 1
Ronnie Milsap
The Palladium
March 2
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Sweat”
Phoenix Theatre
Through March 4
“Momma Mia”
Actors Theatre of Indianapolis
Through March 8
