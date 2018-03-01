What’s on Indy stages this weekend

He keeps us “in the know” with all things performance-wise in Indy! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares “what’s happening!”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

Footlite Musicals

March 2 – 18

www.foolite.org

“Appoggiatura”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

March 7 – March 31

www.irtlive.org

“Fairfield”

Phoenix Theatre

March 9 – April 1

www.Phoenixtheatre.org

Ronnie Milsap

The Palladium

March 2

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Sweat”

Phoenix Theatre

Through March 4

www.phoenixtheatre.org

“Momma Mia”

Actors Theatre of Indianapolis

Through March 8

www.artiststage.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets call The Cat at (317) 750-2484 or by reserve tickets by email at willwood@thecattheatre.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.