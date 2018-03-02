91-year-old partially blind woman claims relative stole her house

HOLLYWOOD, FL (WCMH/CNN) – An elderly Florida woman says she is being forced onto the streets after her house was stolen by a family member.

WSVN reports Yvonne King, 91, was forced to leave the home she’s lived in for more than 50 years.

“I want to live content in my house because my house is paid off,” she said. “I’ll be 92. I can’t go to work. I can’t work with nobody. Nobody gonna hire me.”

She worked as a housekeeper to buy the home more than 50 years ago.

WSVN reported a relative approached her about helping after she fell around $5,000 behind on her property taxes.

“He said he was going to just pay the tax and sign my house over to him,” King said.

“He said, ‘You sign this.’ I cannot see good, my eyes are bad, and I couldn’t see what I was writing. He just told me, ‘Sign here,’” she said.

She signed a quitclaim deed for the property.

“He’s supposed to turn it back over to her after everything’s done, and it didn’t happen,” said King’s son, Jerome.

Months later, she received an eviction notice.

A court found that because she signed the quitclaim deed, nothing can be done to reverse it.

WSVN contacted the relative by phone. He refused to comment, saying it was a family matter.