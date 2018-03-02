Baldwin fires back at Trump, fueling feud

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of his film "Still Alice" in New York. Baldwin was back as the guest host on "Saturday Night Live" for the 17th time on Feb. 11. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alec Baldwin is responding to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the president suggested he lose his job at “Saturday Night Live,” calling his career “dying” and saying that watching his portrayal was “agony.”

Baldwin tweets that “I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride.”

The president started the spat after seeming to react to an interview Baldwin gave to The Hollywood Reporter that was published Thursday in which the actor said he doesn’t enjoy parodying Trump: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony.”

Baldwin also tweeted that he was “Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library” and suggested that it would contain a live Twitter feed and “a little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.”