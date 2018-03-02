Carmel firefighters teach elementary school kids importance of fitness, nutrition

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Several Carmel firefighters spent their morning at Cherry Tree Elementary School in Carmel.

The firefighters led the students in a fun workout, followed by tag and a nutritious snack.

This is the second year the department has led a workout like this.

The goal is to teach kids that fitness can be fun and as a preventative measure to get in front of any potential health issues that can come to those who aren’t involved in physical activity.

