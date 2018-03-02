Death investigation underway on city’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is currently underway on the city’s southwest side.

Crews were initially called to the 800 block of Birch Avenue at approximately 5:45 a.m.

After arriving on scene, a man was discovered dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two adults and one child were home at the time of the incident.

The events surrounding the deadly shooting are unknown at this time.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.