Disney moves ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ up a week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving “Avengers: Infinity War” up one week and pushing the live-action “Mulan” back almost a year and a half.

The studio says Thursday that “Avengers: Infinity War” will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018. “Mulan” is set for March 27, 2020. The “Mulan” update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.

Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.