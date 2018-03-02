Fantastic Friday!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Eventually clouds will begin to clear and we’ll see a lot of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 40s. Tonight is looking great but a touch colder with lows in the upper 20s. Sunshine will spill over into the weekend. Highs for Saturday will remain in the upper 40s with sunshine galore. Sunday is slightly warmer than Saturday. We’ll break into the lower 50s with a little bit more cloud cover but still a lot of sunshine.

Starting off the work week with highs in the lower 50s and showers late in the afternoon. Showers will continue through Tuesday with highs dropping through the mid 40s. Eventually winter makes a brief comeback late Wednesday through Thursday with snow showers. Highs on Wednesday in the lower 40s while Thursday looks to be the coldest day of the week. Highs stay below normal, only topping out in the upper 30s with a few flurries around.

Precipitation moves out by Friday and temperatures return to seasonal, in the middle 40s.