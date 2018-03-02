Indiana law enforcement reacts after Boone County sheriff’s deputy mortally wounded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Law enforcement agencies around Indiana expressed their prayers for a Boone County sheriff’s deputy shot in the process of serving a search warrant in Lebanon on Friday morning.
On Friday afternoon, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen announced Deputy Jacob Pickett would not survive his injuries and that his organs would be donated.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which was assisting Indiana State Police with a press conference regarding the deputy, expressed their support for the sheriff’s office with a quotation from the Bible.
Southport Police Department, which experienced the loss of Lt. Aaron Allan in a shooting last summer, expressed their sadness and support.
IMPD Chief Bryan Roach expressed his support.
The sheriff’s office in Hamilton County, which lies to the east of Boone, also expressed thoughts and prayers for the entire office.