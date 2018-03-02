Indiana law enforcement reacts after Boone County sheriff’s deputy mortally wounded

Related Coverage Boone County deputy will not survive shooting; his organs are being donated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Law enforcement agencies around Indiana expressed their prayers for a Boone County sheriff’s deputy shot in the process of serving a search warrant in Lebanon on Friday morning.

On Friday afternoon, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen announced Deputy Jacob Pickett would not survive his injuries and that his organs would be donated.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which was assisting Indiana State Police with a press conference regarding the deputy, expressed their support for the sheriff’s office with a quotation from the Bible.

“The wicked flee though no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion” We are with you @boonecosheriff today and always! — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 2, 2018

Our prayers go out to the family of Boone Co Sheriff Deputy Jacob Pickett who lost his life today after being shot in the line of duty. We pray for the members of the public safety who are grieving as well during this tragic time. @boonecosheriff pic.twitter.com/AhNnwuIy7t — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) March 2, 2018

Southport Police Department, which experienced the loss of Lt. Aaron Allan in a shooting last summer, expressed their sadness and support.

We are saddened to hear of the Boone County Sheriffs Deputy being shot. As the deputy fights for their life, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/OcAx6umkBh — Southport Police (@SouthportPD) March 2, 2018

Heartbreaking. Deputy Jacob Pickett is a true hero. Please keep his family, friends and the men and women of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers. #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/2eco5BgugI — Marion Co Sheriff IN (@MCSO_IN) March 2, 2018

We would like to offer our prayers and support to the @boonecosheriff Department after one of their deputies was shot serving a warrant this morning. — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) March 2, 2018

Heart broken for @boonecosheriff Sheriff’s Department and the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett. God Speed Brother. RIP — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 2, 2018

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach expressed his support.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends @boonecosheriff. https://t.co/eWJ8jOg7xj — Chief Bryan Roach (@IMPD_Chief) March 2, 2018

Our thoughts are with the @boonecosheriff Deputy shot this morning. We will be praying for him, his family and all involved. — Speedway Police Dept (@SpeedwayPD) March 2, 2018

Prayers for @boonecosheriff deputy, his peers and family. A deputy for the @boonecosheriff was shot earlier today and is being treated at St Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Several suspects are in custody. pic.twitter.com/OEHtLoKSXP — Chesterfield Police (@Chesterfield_PD) March 2, 2018

The sheriff’s office in Hamilton County, which lies to the east of Boone, also expressed thoughts and prayers for the entire office.

Thoughts and prayers to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. We're here for you as always. — Hamilton Co. Sheriff (@HCSOIndiana) March 2, 2018

We are sad to hear that Deputy Jacob Pickett was fatally wounded serving his community. Our thoughts and prayers for his family, friends and the @boonecosheriff from @CumberlandPDIN pic.twitter.com/mS7VmihZnh — Cumberland Police IN (@CumberlandPDIN) March 2, 2018