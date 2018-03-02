Indiana’s 244 flu-related deaths include 3 kids 4 or younger

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s latest influenza report shows the state has experienced 244 flu-related deaths this season, compared with 219 a week earlier.

The report released Friday for the week ending Feb. 24 says 183 of the deaths have involved people age 65 and older, but three children ages 4 and under also have died. There have been six deaths in the 5-24 age group, 12 in among people ages 25-49, and 40 in the 50-64 age group.

Geographically, 20 deaths have occurred in Allen County, 18 in Marion County and at least 10 each in Floyd, Hamilton and Lake counties.

The report says 102 long-term care facilities in the state have reported outbreaks of flu-like illnesses this season, as have six Indiana schools.