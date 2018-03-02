Makers of ‘Light Phone’ hope to help users battle social media addiction

(WTNH) — Back to the roots of cellphones, with only the basic texting, phone call and alarm clock features, the ‘Light Phone 2‘ is in high-demand for those who want to return to simpler times.

Researchers have studied the effects of connectivity, as well as digital and social media addiction, which is why this phone was released.

The makers say the phone has no distractions — no apps or web browsing capability — to help users stay focused on the present moment.

The ‘Light Phone 2′ is a crowd-funded project. The phone will cost you $250 offered at an “early bird rate” from its’ $400.00 original price tag in an effort to appeal to more users.

The device will be available in April 2019; nearly 1,000 people have already pre-ordered it.

The original ‘Light Phone,’ which was released in 2015, was purchased by about 10,000 people.