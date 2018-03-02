Boone County deputy, suspect shot in Lebanon; 2nd suspect in custody

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An officer and a suspect have been shot in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, a deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has been shot. We do not know the officer’s name or condition.

Witham Hospital said the deputy has been treated and transferred to another hospital. Witham Hospital is also currently on lockdown.

Information for a suspect has also not been released. A second person has also been taken into custody.

The events leading up to and surrounding the police chase are currently unknown at this time.

A witness did say that two suspects were driving recklessly while being pursued by police.

Superintendent Robert Taylor with Lebanon Community School Corporation says all schools and support facilities are all currently on lockdown and lockout. He says they will remain so until they hear otherwise from police.

All LCSC buildings are on a lockout. Read more: pic.twitter.com/5WdWnTad4K — Lebanon Schools (@Lebanon_Schools) March 2, 2018

BCSO Traffic Alert: WRong way pursuit NB on I 65 in SB lanes 140 MM — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) March 2, 2018

24-Hour News 8 has a crew heading to multiple scenes. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.