Paoli youth football president arrested for child porn

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The president of a youth football league has been arrested for child pornography.

Indiana State Police arrested 37-year-old Gavin Brown of Paoli.

Brown is the president of the Paoli Youth Football League.

Investigators said Brown was using social media in an attempt to get a girl under the age of 14 to exchange nude pictures of herself for nude pictures of him.

Brown turned himself in this afternoon at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He has since bonded out.

He faces preliminary charges of possession of child pornography, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and inappropriate communication with a child.