BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A semi and an INDOT vehicle were involved a crash on I-74 in Boone County, according to Indiana State Police dispatch.

The crash happened on I-74 westbound near the 49 mile marker at approximately 11:15 a.m.

There was no word on injuries involved in the crash.

ISP dispatch said that currently traffic is able to get around the crash scene.