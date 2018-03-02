Sunshine filled weekend ahead of our next round of wet and wintry weather

Happy Friday everyone! We’re closing out the work week on a cool and sunny note with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s, just a hair above average for this time of year.

Without an atmospheric blanket of clouds tonight, the little bit of heat we’ve seen will quickly disperse, leading to a cold and potentially frosty overnight across central Indiana.

Bundle up if you’re headed out late tonight or early tomorrow morning as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

After the cold start, the rest of our saturday looks great with highs set to top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temps will continue to climb through the second half of the weekend as well with high temps in the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Make some outdoor plans if you haven’t already, because next weekend doesn’t look nearly as nice.

Rain showers look to return late Monday as our next weathermaker slowly slides through. Rain showers look to continue into early Tuesday before we catch a brief break Tuesday afternoon. A second round of rain and a few rumbles of thunder will slide in along a cold front late Tuesday.

We’ll remain mild both Monday and Tuesday before the cold front passes, behind which temperatures will quickly drop as we head into Wednesday.

With the dropping temps, rain will change over to a wintry mix of rain and snow by mid-week. Light accumulation is possible between Wednesday and Thursday, so watch out for slick spots. We’ll dry out briefly Friday before another round of wet weather slides in next weekend. Don’t forget, next Sunday at 2 a.m. we SPRING FORWARD for daylight saving time, so we lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning!