Three suspects in shooting of deputy have criminal history

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The three suspects in the shooting of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett are well-known to law enforcement in Central Indiana. Here is information we found about them based on what we know from Indiana State Police and the court system.

The suspected shooter, 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, has been charged with theft twice, illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage twice, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance and criminal mischief.

John D. Baldwin, Sr., 55, has been charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person, OWI with schedule I or II controlled substance in body, driving without a valid license, battery resulting in bodily injury, theft twice and driving while suspended three times.

John D. Baldwin, Jr., 28, has been charged with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor three times, battery twice, theft three times, intimidation, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, resisting law enforcement twice, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, auto theft twice, driving while suspended three times, identity deception twice, receiving stolen property, OWI endangering a person twice, OWI with schedule I or II substance in body and check fraud.