Union 50 offers deal for Savor Downtown

Chef Adan. Chef James. Union 50. And Swordfish. Now THAT’S a winning combination! Take a look!

About Union 50:

In addition to serving dinner 7 nights a week, Union 50 also features live music Tuesday-Saturday. For larger groups, a private dining room is available for up to 20 guests in addition to the lounge area which can accommodate up to 40 guests. With warmer weather, comes the re-opening of the patio at Union 50.

Union 50 is participating in Savor Downtown along with sister restaurants Mesh, Bru Burger on Mass Ave, Vida & Livery. Savor ends on Sunday, March 4th. Visit the Savor website for more details and menus.

The swordfish dish that Chef Adan & Chef James are making today is featured on the Savor menu. This entree will also be available on up newest menu update coming soon. Meat & Cheese boards are available in different sizes and allows you the opportunity to choose your favorite charcuteries and cheese to build the perfect board. These are especially great to share while enjoying the live music at Union 50.

To learn more, visit:

http://www.union-50.com | https://www.facebook.com/Union50 | @union50_ | www.crgdining.com

