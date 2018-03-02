What we know and what we don’t know about the shooting of Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — We’ve developed a timeline of events leading up to the shooting of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Lebanon police were serving a search warrant for a woman named Hillary Williams on Yates Street around 8:30 Friday morning.

Around 9:32, officers saw John Baldwin Jr., who Indiana State Police say had an outstanding warrant.

He was ordered to stop but instead got into a car and drove away with his father, 55-year-old John Baldwin Sr., and 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt.

That turned into a chase, and Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett joined in to help officers.

Around 9:39, the car stopped on Indian Springs Road in Lebanon.

Baldwin Sr. and Baumgardt took off running. Baldwin Jr. drove away.

As officers searched for the men, they checked the last-known residence of John Baldwin Jr., where they found a woman who’d moved into the apartment just six months ago. They questioned and released her.

ISP says Pickett joined the pursuit on foot and ran after Baumgardt.

While chasing him, Pickett rounded a corner. That’s when state police say Baumgardt shot Pickett in the head.

Pickett was taken to Witham Hospital in Lebanon then taken to St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

Baumgardt was also shot and was taken to the hospital. As of Friday night, he remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities caught Baldwin Jr. a short time later on Interstate 65.

Around 12:30, ISP tweeted that Baldwin Sr. had been found and taken into custody.

Stephanie Zepelin looked into the criminal histories of the three suspects — here’s what she learned.

Around 3:40 on Friday, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen gave an update at St. Vincent hospital, where he announced Pickett would not survive his injuries.

Nielsen said the deputy’s organs were being donated.

On Friday night, the woman police were initially attempting to serve with a warrant had not been located.