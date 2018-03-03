Chef Wendell: Whole grain garden bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Your unique, beautiful temple was programed to express perfect health from the day you were born. However, it needs your assistance. Today, many are including more plant foods into their diets. This refreshing, vitamin pill in a bowl bursts with colorful sun-kissed antioxidants, fiber, protein, and vitamins A, C and K.

1st segment: To attain good health, we must overcome our fear of healthy produce and whole grains. Brown rice cooking technique. The importance of getting your daily vitamins from plant food.

2nd segment: Completing, plating and garnishing dish. The importance of getting your daily vitamins from food.

Chef Wendell: “For many, eating is a mindless, mechanical habit. Yet, it has a depth that cannot be ignored.”

· Fruit and vegetable consumption is crucial for creating health.

· Vegephobia strikes deep.

· The body requires many different vitamins and minerals crucial for body development and disease prevention.

· Whole grains are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

· We eat a lot of food, but a processed food diet lacks nutrition.

· Hence, Americans suffer third-world malnourished in the 21st century.

· Nutrient deficiencies create: disease, infections, obesity, allergies, headaches, stress, strokes, fatigue, ulcers, bowel and colon problems, tumors, cancer, kidney failure, heartburn, a weak immune system, viruses, arthritis, blood pressure problems, heart attacks to name a few.

· Plant foods help lower a person’s risk of chronic illnesses such as obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

· 87 percent of Americans don’t meet recommendations for fruit consumption.

· 91 percent don’t meet minimum recommendations for vegetable consumption, according to a new U.S. report and the CDC. (Livescience.com)

· How much produce: 7-9 portions daily. (One portion=1/2 cup. Or 4-5 cups)

· Why: Eating a good amount of colorful plant foods promotes health and prevents most disease.

Whole Grain Garden Bowl — A vitamin pill in a bowl 6 servings with a rainbow of antioxidants, fiber, protein, and vitamins A, C and K.

6 cups of cooked long grain Basmati brown rice-fiber 4 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil

4 cloves minced garlic or to taste

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice-vitamin C

Zest of one lemon-vitamin C

1 red bell pepper, chopped small-Beta Carotene (vitamin A)

1/4 cup chopped watercress-anticancer, vitamin K

2 cups spinach leaves, washed, stemmed, and chopped (to save time use prewashed baby greens)-anticancer, vitamin K

1 small cucumber, diced small

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup chopped walnuts-oega-3 EFA’s

2 Tbsp. fresh oregano leaves

1 tsp. Himalayan salt and black pepper

1/2 cup cooked fresh or frozen peas-protein

2 tbsp. either ground flax or chia seeds-omega-3 EFA’s

Remember to:

Boil rice, fluff with a fork and cool to room temperature

In a large mixing bowl add the cooked rice.

Add garlic, vegetables, oil, zest, herbs, nuts ground flax or chia seeds

Add lemon juice and mix gently.

Add salt, pepper and gently toss the colorful dish.

Cover and let salad marinate for an hour before serving, in the fridge or not, as you like.

Garnish with black olives, toasted sunflower seeds and serve at room temperature or chilled.