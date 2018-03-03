Dick Wolfsie visits The Well Coffeehouse and Soho Cafe & Gallery on java tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s time for another local cup of coffee.

Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

Wolfsie has been on a run of finding local coffee shops in central Indiana, hanging out at Calvin Fletcher’s and Bee Coffee Roasters last week.

This week, Wolfsie dropped by The Well Coffeehouse and Soho Cafe & Gallery

The Well Coffeehouse is located in Fishers and features a unique makeup in the connection it has with other countries by contributing to help with clean water.

SoHo Coffee & Gallery is located in Carmel and received a 2013 award for the best coffee shop in Indy.

For more on the shops, check out the videos!