Lawrence Police Explorers discuss deputy shooting, documentary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Lawrence teens are preparing to debut an award winning documentary.

The Lawrence Police Explorers dropped by our studios to discuss “High School 911,” a documentary on understanding teens.

They also discussed the recent shooting of Deputy Jacob Pickett Friday

Adviser Paul Lushin discussed how all officers are affected when tragedy strikes.

You can catch the documentary at 6:30 p.m. at the Indiana National Guard Armory on March 6.

For more from the interview, check out the video.