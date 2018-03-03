Marian University police chief arrested for OWI

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The police chief at Marian University was arrested Friday for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Scott Ralph, 48, was taken into custody at the Hendricks County Jail just before 4 p.m.

School officials said that Ralph was not on duty at the time of his arrest. He was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

According to online records, Ralph has bonded out of jail.

Marian University released a statement on the arrest:

Earlier today, Scott Ralph, chief of the Marian University Police Department, was arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Brownsburg, Indiana. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest. The university considers these charges to be very serious. Chief Ralph is in a position of authority on our campus, and is expected to serve as an exemplary role model to our students and the community. The university has placed Chief Ralph on administrative leave immediately pending investigation. Disciplinary sanctions, up to and including termination, will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.