Neighbors, colleagues remember Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Hearts are heavy throughout Boone County, after it was announced Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett would not survive his injuries after a shooting Friday morning.

And Friday, people talked about Deputy Jacob Pickett, or as his neighbors knew him, Jake.

At work Pickett was described as passionate, a leader.

“He was absolutely an amazing person,” said Sheriff Mike Nielsen. “He was a warrior.”

At home, Jake was quiet but funny.

“He came across as just a great guy,” said Michael Graham, who lives two doors down from Pickett.

Pickett was also very aware of what happened in his neighborhood.

Just Thursday, Pickett texted his next-door neighbor, Matt Snodgrass, about something unusual he found on their shared fence.

“He never hesitated to help,” said Snodgrass.

And a day later, Snodgrass is reading about his neighbor, who was shot in the line of duty, and will not survive his injuries.

“It’s a shock,” said Snodgrass.

“The thin blue line was shattered,” said Nielsen.

Just Friday morning, Pickett greeted students at Perry-Worth Elementary with his sidekick and K-9, a German Shepherd named Brick.

“He cared greatly for the dog several years ago he was building a separate unit in his garage for the dog,” said Graham.

A few months ago, he told the Lebanon High School paper, the Pennant, that Brick “will do anything I ask him even if it makes him uncomfortable.”

And neighbors said that love extended to his other dogs, to his wife, to his two children.

“Jake would go above and beyond with his kids,” said Sheriff Nielsen.

His love for his two children was evident to neighbors.

“It’s like any father like, ‘Hey, you want to take a ride on the lawnmower? Let’s take a ride around the yard,’” said Graham. “They weren’t mowing; they were just riding along on the tractor that day. And it was fun to watch somebody do that.”

Hard days, weeks and years lie ahead for the Pickett family. But they won’t be alone. A department and a community is ready and willing and able to help.

Neighbors said that the family’s veterinarian came by today to take care of all the family’s pets.