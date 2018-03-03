Nice weekend, rain and snow chances return next week

We finally get a quiet weather weekend across central Indiana. Active pattern returns with rain and even snow chances for the first half of the work week.

Today:

Tons of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Highs hit the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and seasonally cool. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday:

Another great day. We’ll likely see a little more in the way of cloud cover by Sunday afternoon, but not much. Temperatures should be a bit warmer across the board, topping out in the lower 50s.

Monday:

Clouds will be on the increase Monday morning, ahead of our next system. Could see a few isolated light showers late Monday morning, but widespread rain won’t arrive until late afternoon/evening across the area.

Before the rain, highs should hit around 50° in the afternoon.

8 Day Forecast:

We’ll tap into the dry slot behind the rain heading into Tuesday morning. As low pressure move into the area, expect temperatures to cool quickly starting late morning/afternoon Tuesday. We’ll likely get some light precipitation in the form of rain, with a few snow showers mixed in Tuesday afternoon/evening into Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected.

The rest of the work week looks quiet, but chilly. Highs will hold in the middle to upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday, with a bounce back close to seasonal temperatures by Friday and Saturday.