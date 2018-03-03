Rats invade southern Indiana city

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Some homes and businesses on Evansville’s south side are dealing with unwanted, furry visitors.

Rats have been a problem in the city, but the recent flooding has been pushing them out of the sewers.

Rising from the sewers, slowly making their way towards homes are rats, some almost as big as a small dog.

“The body was bigger than what he is,” said Evansville city council member Missy Mosby comparing a rat to her 4-pound Yorkie.

The critters are going house to house until they find the good stuff, bird food.

“At first I didn’t know what was going on. I feed the birds and the squirrels and the rabbits out here,” said Mosby.

Mosby, who’s been trying to help with the city’s rat problem, has been dealing with her own.

“One night I looked out and there was a corn cob flying across my front porch and I happened to step out barefoot and a rat ran across my bare feet.”

Immediately she called the exterminator, later finding hole after hole in her yard from the rats.

And the rats aren’t just leaving their mark outside, “I’ve heard of one instance where its actually came up through a toilet, but it was dead. It’s very scary. It’s not something you want to see or have happened.”

Just a few doors down, resident Dorothy Liggett couldn’t figure out where all her dog food was going until she caught the rats on video coming back and forth storing the left-out food.

Mosby, who’s been persistent in keeping rat baiting in the city’s budget, says sewers will be baited once it’s drier in April.

“It’ll take care of the problems in the sewers, so you want to make sure you take care of your problems on the ground as well.”

If you are having a rat problem and need help before baiting starts this spring, you can pick up some bait from the Building Commissioner’s office or call and exterminator until then.