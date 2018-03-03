Silver Alert issued for missing Hancock County man

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of a man from New Palenstine.

John Graul, 87, was last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a red 2011 Chrysler 300 with Indiana plates 795ZBA.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400.