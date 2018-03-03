LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Anthony Baumgardt, the man police say shot and mortally wounded Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett, was booked into jail on Saturday afternoon.

Baumgardt was transferred from St. Vincent Hospital to Boone County Jail, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Ken Conley confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect will be moved from Boone County Jail to another county’s facility, Conley said.

Online records show preliminary charges against Baumgardt include murder, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

John Baldwin Jr. was also listed as held in the Boone County Jail with a note to “Hold to Other Co(unty).” Baldwin Jr. was ordered to stop and comply with authorities on Friday morning in Lebanon but instead got into a car and drove away with his father, 55-year-old John Baldwin Sr., and 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt.

That turned into a police pursuit, which Pickett joined to assist Lebanon police. After Baldwin Sr. and Baumgardt bailed from the car and ran, Pickett continued the pursuit on foot and ran after Baumgardt.

While chasing him, Pickett rounded a corner. That’s when state police say Baumgardt shot Pickett in the head.

On Friday night, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen announced that Pickett would not survive his injuries and that his organs would be donated. He remained at St. Vincent Hospital.