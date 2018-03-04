Avon police search for attempted child abduction suspect

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Avon are searching for a person they say attempted to abduct a child.

Avon police on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. said they were responding to a report of an attempted child abduction in the area of Park Place/Harvest Ridge/Beechwood Farms.

Officers and K-9 units are searching the area, assisted by Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement the police department posted on Facebook.

Police described the suspect as a male with blond hair, wearing camouflage clothing with a white hood.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the dispatch center at 317-839-8700.