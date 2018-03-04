Dry Sunday, rain returns Monday

A beautiful end to the weekend will make way for an unsettled start to the work week, with rain returning Monday afternoon.

Today:

We’ll build off of our beautiful Saturday across central Indiana, where highs hit the upper 40s and lower 50s across the area. Expect another round of abundant sunshine, with temperatures ranging from the lower to middle 50s.

Tonight:

Clouds increase ahead of our next system set to arrive on Monday. We’ll be dry all overnight leading into the morning drive, with seasonally cool temperatures. Lows dip to the lower to middle 30s.

Monday:

We’ll start off the morning dry across central Indiana, with mostly cloudy conditions. The exception could be a few isolated light showers in far western Indiana. Better rain chances will come later in the afternoon/evening, as our next system approaches. Expect widespread light to at times, moderate showers to fill in by early to mid evening, and winding down gradually after Midnight.

Tuesday:

Back side of our first system will usher in cooler temperatures to the area. Should start off Tuesday dry in the morning, but an upper level wave moving through will likely bring a mixed bag of mainly rain, with a few snow showers mixed in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with our high temperatures achieved just after Midnight Tuesday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

8 Day Forecast:

Another round of light rain/snow is possible Wednesday morning, before dry and chilly air settles in for the second half of the work week. We’ll see a rebound to closer to normal temperatures by Friday. Our next system(s) of interest arrive Friday night, which could bring a mix of rain and snow, and again Saturday and Sunday, where rain, and even a few thunderstorms could be possible for next weekend as temperatures return to near 50°.