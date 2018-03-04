Escort of fallen Deputy Pickett from hospital to occur on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities on Sunday were making final plans to escort a fallen sheriff’s deputy from the hospital to the coroner’s office.

Deputy Ken Conley with Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the plan was for officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police to join members of the sheriff’s office to begin the escort of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett at 9 a.m. on Monday from St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital and go south to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Pickett was assisting Lebanon police with a vehicle pursuit on Friday when two suspects bailed from the car and ran. Pickett continued the pursuit on foot and was shot in the head by 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt, according to Indiana State Police. He was mortally wounded and has been at St. Vincent since Friday, where he has undergone organ donation.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said IMPD and ISP were coordinating the route. IMPD did not respond to a request for route information.

Lebanon Police Department posted the following information on the route on their Facebook page:

Public Safety agencies from Boone County and throughout the area will escort Deputy Pickett from St. Vincent Hospital to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The escort will begin at 9 a.m. and will travel east on 86th Street to Meridian Street. The motorcade will travel south on Meridian Street to 38th Street. The motorcade will travel west on 38th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Street, where we will travel south into downtown Indianapolis and arrive at the Coroner’s Office on McCarty Street.