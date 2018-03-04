Florida senate approved AR-15 ban for 15 minutes before rescinding it

FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn, Wednesday, April 10, 2013. Stag was fined $500,000 and Mark Malkowski, the former owner of a company, was fined $100,000 for violating federal firearms laws. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WFLA) – In a rare Saturday session, Florida state senators briefly approved and then rejected a two-year moratorium on the sale of AR-15-style rifles.

The sharply-divided legislature spent the day debating a wide-ranging bill drafted in the aftermath of the Parkland school shootings.

The GOP-led bill considers raising the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, creating a waiting period for rifle sales, creating new mental health programs for schools and allowing teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools if they receive law enforcement training and the program is approved by local school districts.

Democrats introduced a two-year ban on the sale, delivery and transfer of AR-15-style rifles — the type of weapon used in the Feb. 14 shooting.

The two-year moratorium was approved by a voice vote, but 15 minutes later, the motion was reconsidered and overturned by a margin of 21-17 in a roll call vote.