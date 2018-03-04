(WFLA) — Fan-favorite Olympians dazzled all of Hollywood Sunday night at the Academy Awards.

Sources said Olympic alpine skier Lindsay Vonn was spotted at the bar looking absolutely ravishing in all black.

Shortly behind the snow shredding lady was fellow Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

The stars of the 2018 figure skating world in Pyeong Chang nailed the red carpet and truly turned up the heat.

Check out photos of the three epic Olympians at the 2018 Oscars below.

Fresh from the ice, Olympians take on Hollywood at 2018 Oscars

