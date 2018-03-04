Person dies after falling from rail car on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after falling from a rail car on the city’s west side Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Jackson Street and Harris Avenue — that’s near West Washington Street and North Tibbs Avenue — around 11 a.m., according to a police report.

Two people without authorization to be on CSX property climbed onto a rail car, and one died after falling, a spokesperson with CSX said in a statement:

“Shortly before 11:00 a.m. today two individuals, who were unauthorized to be on CSX property, climbed onto a rail car and one was fatally injured after falling from the equipment on an active rail line in Indianapolis, IN. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who are investigating the incident. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the second person involved was fine.

The identity of the victim had not been released on Sunday afternoon.