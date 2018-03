BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A semi caught fire following a crash on I-65.

The crash happened Sunday morning in the southbound lane of I-65 near the 73.5 mile marker.

Officials are saying that there’s a “serious personal injury” stemming from the crash.

Medical helicopters were later called to the scene.

The crash caused for all southbound lanes to close for a period of time.

🚨ALERT🚨 Serious personal injury crash has been reported on I-65 Southbound near 55.5 mile marker at Jackson/Bartholomew County line. Medical helicopter heading to the scene. Expect I-65 Southbound in the area to be closed. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 4, 2018