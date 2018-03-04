Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old Tipton woman

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in Tipton who they believe to be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

Authorities are seeking help to locate 27-year-old Shainna R. Meadows, last seen on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Tipton driving a black 2017 Nissan Versa Indiana plate 940TDP.

Meadows is described as 5-feet-4, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, wearing a black blouse, blue jeans and flip-flops.

If you have any information about Meadows’ whereabouts, contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department at 765-675-2111 or dial 911.