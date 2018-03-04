Wet and wintry weather sliding our direction for the work week

We’ve seen a beautiful weekend, but the sunny streak is slowly coming to an end.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. We’ll start our Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temps.

While you won’t need an umbrella for the morning commute, keep the rain gear handy for the ride home as scattered rain showers spread into Indiana through the afternoon hours.

Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 40s with the off-and-on rain showers.

Rain will continue into early Tuesday, but we’ll likely dry out in time for the Tuesday morning commute and stay dry through most of the afternoon… then Mother Nature will remind us that we still have a few weeks of winter left.

Late Tuesday, a cold front will slide through, bringing another round of wet, then wintry weather which will carry over into early Wednesday. Light accumulation is possible in northern Indiana, though most will not see more than a dusting.

Behind the mid-week mess, precip chances and temperatures will tumble off for the second half of the work week.

Highs will gradually rebound as we head into next weekend with another round of rain showers likely next Saturday.