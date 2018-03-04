Woman uses samurai sword on boyfriend, calls 911

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — A woman who called 911 to say she thought she killed her boyfriend with a sword surrendered shortly before 2 a.m. to police in Washington state.

Emily Javier’s boyfriend, Alex Lovell, was found inside their home in the 2000 block of NE Garfield, authorities said. The 29-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

“He has injuries all over his body,” Camas police officer Debrah Riedle said.

A search of their home found a samurai sword and more knives, officials said.

“The only motive our detectives can come up with is it’s jealousy based. The victim is not confirming that but everything the suspect told us leads up to believe her motive was jealousy,” Riedle said

Javier, 30, is being held at the Clark County Jail on a charge of attempted 1st-degree murder. Jealousy appears to be the motive, Camas police said.

The investigation is ongoing.