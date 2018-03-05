A former colleague remembers fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — He was much more than a brave and selfless officer; that’s how people who knew fallen Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett remembered him Monday.

David Crisler Jr. used to be the jail commander at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Pickett reported to Crisler, who now works in education. He says the last time he saw Pickett was about a year ago. They briefly talked about Pickett going back to school and that was it, at least for now.

Crisler is confident that one day, they’ll meet again.

Pickett was shot in the head by one of two suspects he was pursuing Friday and later died.

Just like many of us, Crisler is mourning the loss of a deputy, a big part of the community. But, unlike us, he’s mourning the loss of a former colleague, a friend.

“Back then, I knew he’d be a great street law enforcement officer. From everything that I know since then, he turned out to be one of those great ones,” Crisler said.

The two worked together at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about five years ago, but it was their faith that solidified a bond.

“Jacob was a great guy, a great Christian. We had some interesting, fun discussions,” Crisler said. “He knew God and Jesus was his savior and he’s looking down on us.”

Four days after Pickett was fatally shot, a memorial started Saturday continued to grow Monday in front of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Carol Cooper and her friend Thomas Graham drove more than an hour from Fountain County in east central Indiana to pay their respects.

“I feel so bad about it. I just wanted to express our sympathy to the family and everything,” Graham said.

Cooper added, “It’s just so cruel and so senseless.”

County Sheriff Mike Nielsen has said a funeral service for Pickett is being tentatively planned for Friday, with a visitation tentatively being planned for Thursday. Authorities have been working to secure venues for both events.

The Boone County Commissioners voted Monday to close county offices on Friday in memory of Pickett. The mayor of Zionsville also announced town offices will be closed Friday.