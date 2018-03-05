Child in critical condition after West 21st Street crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in critical condition and a downtown Interstate 65 ramp is closed following a two-car accident on West 21st Street.

Aaron Hamer, a public affairs officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said an investigation of the crash was continuing about 8:15 p.m. He said Indiana State Police was blocking the exit off southbound I-65 at the 21st Street ramp.

The young child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, Hamer said.

The crash was reported to IMPD shortly after 7:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.