Crash on Indiana freeway injures 2 adults, 5 children

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — State police in Indiana are investigating a crash that left two adults and five children hurt in Jackson County’s Seymour.

Police say an SUV was heading north on Interstate 65 about 11 a.m. Sunday when there was an apparent problem with one of its tires, causing the 33-year-old driver to lose control. The SUV rolled over into an adjacent field.

Some of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Police say there also were not enough seats or seatbelts for everyone in the SUV.

A 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were critically injured. The driver, Thomas McMurray, suffered serious injuries. Two other girls, ages 15 and 11, and two boys, ages 16 and 11, also suffered serious injuries.

Seymour is south of Indianapolis.